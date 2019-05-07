Expectations on the rise for sixth annual LPGA Meijer Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- We're just over a month away from the LPGA Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Rockford. On Tuesday, representatives from the tournament and Meijer as well as defending champion So Yeon Ryu gathered at North Kent Connect in Rockford for media day ahead of the sixth annual classic here in West Michigan, in which expectations are so high.

"I just love the atmosphere about the Meijer company," So Yeon Ryu said, "I think they really care about the community and I guess the community also knows what Meijer is doing for it. They really understand why Meijer is doing that and that really made them feel like this golf tournament is their festival instead of our festival."

Meijer president, Rick Keyes also understands the importance of the classic.

"You never know when you start a tournament like this what you are going to be able to accomplish," Keyes mentioned, "I think typical of West Michigan, everybody coming out and supporting this event to be able to raise a million dollars in a single year and 4.2-million over five years is just incredible."