Find relief from sciatica and other pains with Total Health Chiropractic

Posted 1:06 PM, May 7, 2019, by

Stats show that 40 percent of people at one point or another deal with sciatica, and those who have dealt with it know not only the pain it brings but the limitations it puts on life.

Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic has been reversing the damage using his DRX9000C decompression system. Kathy, one of Dr. Miller's patients, told her story about how treatments from Total Health Chiro changed her life.

With his program, people can find relief from:

  • Chronic Leg/Back Pain
  • Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis
  • Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs
  • Burning/Electrical-Like Sensations in Legs
  • Herniated and Bulging Discs
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic will be holding a Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief Seminar on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. to show off the DRX and more. At the seminar, people can learn what causes sciatic nerve pain symptoms, hear about effective, non-invasive solutions now offered in West Michigan, and find out if they are a candidate for Spinal Decompression.

Seating is limited, so register online at WestMIDRX.com.

Can't make it to the seminar? Dr. Miller is offering a special deal for new patients. The first eight people to call --- will get a $49 new patient consultation and examination.

Schedule an appointment online at THChiro.com.

