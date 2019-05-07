Flooding on Cloverfield Lake displacing residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several West Michigan communities are dealing with flooding in their homes and are trying to work out a solution with more rain in the forecast.

In Barry County’s Hope Township, people who live on Cloverfield Lake are being forced out of their homes and are concerned conditions could still get worse before they get better.

Carol Griffith has been living in her car after high waters from the lake came rushing into her home.

“As of right now, I have no home, I’m completely flooded out,” she said.

Barry County Drain Commissioner Jim Dull said the lake is at least 20 inches higher than usual, and incoming water from surrounding lakes and heavy rain means the levels are still rising.

"With the high water levels and ground water and everything else and more frequent harder rains, it's just not helping them," Dull said.

A 10-inch drain was put on the lake over 25 years ago to help stave off some flooding issues, but the current levels are just too much for it to handle.

Dull says the county has a new plan to deal with flooding.

"We're working on getting permits and easements to get the water flowing better downstream so we can upgrade this drain and under Grimsey Lake Road, which will in turn take this water off," he said.

In the meantime, people like Griffith who don’t have flood insurance are left to deal with the damage on their own.

"You can't give up, you've got to keep fighting to get it where it was and that's what I'm going to do," Griffith said.