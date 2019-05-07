× Former Albion pharmacy owners enter plea on drug charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former owners of a drug store in Albion have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and fraud charges.

John Shedd, 71, and 64-year-old Terry Tooley admitted to filling opioid prescriptions that were written without a legitimate medical purpose and then billing insurance companies for prescriptions that were never written.

On Tuesday, investigators announced Shedd and Tooley pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute prescription drug-controlled substances and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. As part of their plea, they agreed to permanently surrender their DEA pharmacy registrations, forfeit $1.2 million to the U.S. and pay $500,000 in restitution.

Shedd and Tooley face up to five years in federal prison.