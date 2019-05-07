Frost and freeze warnings issued for early Wednesday morning

WEST MICHIGAN – Temperatures are going to cool down tonight, prompting some frost and freeze advisories for northern counties.

Mecosta County is under a Freeze Warning for Wednesday morning from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees.

Montcalm and Newaygo counties are under a Frost Advisory for the same time frame on Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s.

Rain returns Wednesday night. Get more details on the FOX 17 Weather app or at this link.