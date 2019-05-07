Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Frost and freeze warnings issued for early Wednesday morning

Posted 4:04 PM, May 7, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN – Temperatures are going to cool down tonight, prompting some frost and freeze advisories for northern counties.

Mecosta County is under a Freeze Warning for Wednesday morning from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees.

Montcalm and Newaygo counties are under a Frost Advisory for the same time frame on Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s.

Rain returns Wednesday night. Get more details on the FOX 17 Weather app or at this link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.