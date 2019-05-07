ROCKFORD, Mich -- Forest Hills Central met Rockford on Tuesday night with the Rangers looking for a conference championship. Central jumped out to an early 5-0 lead to begin the game thanks to seniors Tate Hallock and Luke Majick. The Rangers would enjoy a 10-3 lead at halftime before holding on in the second half for a 16-8 win. Hallock would score six goals while Majick added four goals and three assists as the Rangers improve to 12-1 overall.
Hallock and Majick lead Forest Hills Central to conference championship
