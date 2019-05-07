Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Hallock and Majick lead Forest Hills Central to conference championship

Posted 11:05 PM, May 7, 2019, by

ROCKFORD, Mich -- Forest Hills Central met Rockford on Tuesday night with the Rangers looking for a conference championship. Central jumped out to an early 5-0 lead to begin the game thanks to seniors Tate Hallock and Luke Majick. The Rangers would enjoy a 10-3 lead at halftime before holding on in the second half for a 16-8 win. Hallock would score six goals while Majick added four goals and three assists as the Rangers improve to 12-1 overall.

