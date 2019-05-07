KCAD Student Exhibition open to the public May 7-11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the school year ends, the talent that flows from the students at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State Univerity will be on display for the public to admire at the annual Student Exhibition.

Each year at the beginning of May, Kendal College of Art and Design of Ferris State University opens up its entire campus for its annual student exhibition. 13 floors of art and design work from more than 22 programs will be on display for the public to see.

The exhibition, located at 17 Fountain Street North West, is open now until Saturday, May 11.

For more information, visit kcad.edu.