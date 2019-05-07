Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

KDL introduces Magnuscards to help those with cognitive special needs

Posted 1:21 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, May 7, 2019

Kent District Library is the first library in the country to introduce MagnusCards, a new program to help people with cognitive special needs to get what they need at the library.

Canadian company Magnusmode created MagnusCards, a mobile app which leverages technology to empower and aid people as they engage in a variety of everyday activities.

MagnusCards offers digital “Card Decks” which provide step-by-step instructions that walk the user through a variety of activities. KDL’s custom app offers five different Card Decks to help individuals check out materials at the library and utilize other services. Card Decks include:

  • Getting a library card
  • Using a self-checkout station
  • Using the KDL catalog and placing holds
  • Logging into a computer at the library
  • What to expect at the library

The cards include graphics, text, and audio so they can assist people with various disabilities, including visual and hearing impairments.

Downloading the app is free on both Apple and Android devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.kdl.org/magnuscards.

