GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Summer break is fast approaching and that means the kids will have a lot more free time. Christy Buck from the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan joined us in studio to talk about how staying busy improves your kids mental health.
Keeping your kids active during the summer
-
Support offered for 1 in 5 teens struggling with mental health
-
Event allows parents inside their teenager’s mind
-
Focus on Mental Health in Sports
-
Kids get movie ticket, drink, & popcorn for $4 this summer
-
Court docs: Mom had history of mental illness before murder-suicide
-
-
YMCA hosting free family fun for Health Kids Day
-
Number of children going to ER with suicidal thoughts, attempts doubles, study finds
-
Investigators: Mom took kids from school for fake appointment before shooting
-
Hastings man walking 280+ miles for mental health, addiction & sobriety
-
The process of finding mental health care
-
-
Officials urging parents to vaccinate after measles outbreak
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 26
-
Man caught on camera pouring diesel fuel on neighbor’s doorstep, trying to light it