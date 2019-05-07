Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kzoo police seek bank robbery suspect

Posted 4:15 PM, May 7, 2019, by

Surveillance images of the suspect in a bank robbery on May 7, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Omni Community Credit Union located at 1609 E. Cork St.

An employee told police a woman who may be in her 40s entered the bank around 2 p.m., implied she had a gun and demanded money from the teller. The suspect then ran away after getting a small amount of cash.

Police say the woman was wearing a dark zip-up coat, dark glasses, a surgical mask, brown stocking cap and gloves at the time of the robbery.

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office K-9 attempted to track the suspect after the robbery but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-9111 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

