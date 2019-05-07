Lions team president backs Matthew Stafford after subpar 2018 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- During a luncheon in Grand Rapids on Monday afternoon, Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood was asked by a fan about the regression of Matthew Stafford in the 2018 season in which he threw just 21 touchdown passes, his lowest since the 2012 season. However, Wood stood by his quarterback and says expectations are high for this fall.

"We didn't have as much success last year including Matthew and I'm sure he'd tell you the same thing," Wood told us. "He has a unique arm, he makes throws that nobody else can make, with the offense that we'll have this year and the ability to keep teams on their back feet hopefully, and not know that number nine is going to drop back and pass it 50 times, he'll have the year that many people expected him to have last year."