Millages, proposals being voted on in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN – Several school districts and municipalities have elections Tuesday.

Below is a list of many of the issues on the ballot, but this may not be all of them.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Results can be found by clicking on the county’s name.

Allegan County:

Fennville Schools Operating Millage Renewal- would collect $2.6 million

Saugatuck Public Schools bond proposal – $39 million

Zeeland Public – $8 million operating renewal (Also in Ottawa County)

Hudsonville – $4.8 Million renewal (Also in Ottawa County)

Holland Swimming Pool Bond Proposal – $26 million for expansion/upgrades to facility (Also in Ottawa County)

Delton Kellogg Schools – $23 million bond (Also in Barry County)

Barry County:

Delton Kellogg Schools – $23 million bond (Also in Allegan County)

Hastings School Bond – $9.9 million (Also in Calhoun County)

Martin Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Berrien County:

St. Joseph Schools – $5.8 million operating renewal

Calhoun County:

Emmett Twp. – $14 million road improvement millage

Leroy Twp. – $8 million road millage

Hastings School Bond – $9.9 million (Also in Barry County)

Cass County:

Edwardsburg Public Schools – $2.1 million operating renewal

White Pigeon Community Schools – $1.7 bond proposal (Also in St. Joseph County)

Kalamazoo County:

Climax-Scotts Community Schools Operating Renewal

Creating a Sinking Fund Millage for Comstock Park Public Schools

Kent County:

EGR Schools – $1.2 million operating millage renewal (they also have a secondary one for $27k)

Kelloggsville Public Schools – $3.2 million operating millage

Kentwood Public Schools – $18 million renewal

Lowell Area Schools – $52 million bond proposal

Rockford Public Schools – $174 million bond proposal (they also have a secondary one for $958k)

Tri-County Area Schools – $37 million bond proposal (Also in Montcalm & Newaygo Counties)

Mecosta County:

Big Rapids Schools – $3.6 million renewal (Also in Newaygo County)

Chippewa Hills Schools – $5.9 million renewal (Also in Isabella & Osceola Counties)

Montcalm County:

Tri-County Area Schools – $37 million bond proposal (Also in Kent & Newaygo Counties)

Muskegon County:

County 911 Surcharge Proposal

Holton Township zoning on medical marijuana facilities

Grand Haven Public Schools – $15 million bonding renewal (Also in Ottawa County)

Newaygo County:

Tri-County Area Schools – $37 million bond proposal (Also in Kent & Montcalm Counties)

Big Rapids Schools – $3.6 million renewal (Also in Mecosta County)

Oceana County:

Montague Area Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Ottawa County:

Holland Swimming Pool Bond Proposal – $26 million for expansion/upgrades to facility (Also in Allegan County)

Grand Haven Public Schools – $15 million bonding renewal (Also in Muskegon County)

Hudsonville – $4.8 Million renewal (Also in Allegan County)

West Ottawa Public Schools – $97.9 million bond proposal (Also have a $12 million millage renewal proposal)

Zeeland Public Schools -$8 million operating renewal (Also in Allegan County)

St Joseph County:

Sturgis Public Schools District Sinking Fund Millage for 10 years

White Pigeon Community Schools – $1.7 bond proposal (Also in Cass County)

Van Buren County:

Lawton Community Schools Bonding Proposal- $4.5 million