Mokma fans 8 as Holland Christian takes game one against Byron Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich -- With several scouts on hand, Holland Christian senior Chris Mokma pitched well Tuesday against Byron Center.

The Michigan State commit allowed just two infield singles and an unearned run in 6 and 2/3 innings while striking out eight in a 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Mokma also drove in the first Maroons with a single to right in the top of the third. Trent Lamb added an RBI single later in the top of the third to account for all of the Holland Christian offense.

Gage DeBoer came in to get the final out for the Maroons in the bottom of the seventh with the tying run at second base.

Byron Center came back to win the nightcap, 10-5. Each team now has one league loss with the rubber match scheduled for Thursday at Holland Christian.