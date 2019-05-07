Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Many West Michigan voters are heading to the polls today. Most of the items on today's ballots are funding measures for schools.

Find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State's voter information center website.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

2. Avoiding the library for fear of dealing with late fees? Starting June 1, those fees will be a thing of the past for Kent District Libraries.

The hope is to remove the barrier for people who might not be able to afford their fines, and who still want to lose the library.

Currently, revenue from late fines is almost completely offset by the cost of administrative work, collecting the fines.

Last year, KDL eliminated late fines for patrons who are active military or veterans.

So if you currently have a tab, come June 1 to be forgiven.

3. Registration for the Grand Rapids Police Department's youth baseball program is officially open.

The GRPD says kids can hit the diamond with them again this year. It's open to boys and girls between the ages 9-12.

All practices and games are completely free. Equipment and lunch are provided as well.

They say the on-base program is for any kid who wants to be part of an organized team.

To register, just head to the city's website.

4. If you've had a favorite teacher, or you're just really grateful for education in general, today's the day for you. It's National Teacher Appreciation Day.

You're encouraged to take a moment to appreciate educators and the work they do. You can help a teacher clean up at the end of the school year, bring them coffee or a traditional apple, or just send them a message saying thanks! If you're a teacher, plenty of businesses are offering special deals for you.

Teachers can get discounts or free meals at places like Arby's, Chipotle, McDonald's and Sonic.

5. If you're still thinking about what to do for mom this Mother's Day, take her out to eat.

According to TripAdvisor, nearly half of moms prefer dining out for brunch on Mother's Day, but only 16 percent of those surveyed said that happened last year.

When it comes to where to go, it doesn't have to be anything fancy. Most prefer every-day dining places, instead of fine dining.

Their second-best choice is a home-cooked meal, but no matter what you do, moms just want you to spend time with them.