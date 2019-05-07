Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

One hospitalized after rollover crash in Ottawa County

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday in Ottawa County.

It happened around 9:34 a.m. at the intersection of Apple Drive and 144th Avenue in Crockery Township, east of Spring Lake.

Authorities said a pickup truck going south on 144th Avenue didn’t yield at the intersection, causing a crash with another pickup truck going east on Apple Drive. The eastbound truck rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

