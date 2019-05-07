State civil rights department investigating Grand Rapids police

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) announced Tuesday they are investigating 23 complaints of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The state held two sessions in Grand Rapids in March to hear from residents about their concerns with GRPD. The MDCR says they heard from more than 80 residents.

“We have an obligation under law to neutrally investigate all complaints of discrimination that fall under our jurisdiction,” said MDCR Director Agustin V. Arbulu in a press release.

Michigan law prohibits discrimination in employment, education, housing, public accommodation, public service and law enforcement. The discrimination cannot be based on race, religion, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, genetic information, marital status, familial status, height, weight and arrest record.

The MDCR says the person making the claim and GRPD will be able to present evidence in all 23 cases.