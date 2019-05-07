Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Two people arrested for Cass Co. robbery

Bernard Gaston and Tajah Martin

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Two people have been arrested for a robbery at a Cass County party store last month.

Bernard Gaston, 40, and Tajah Martin, 21, were arrested for the robbery and assault on an employee. Both suspects are from Niles. A third person is in the Berrien County Jail on unrelated charges, but has warrants for this crime as well.

The robbery happened at the Sunrise Corners Party Store on April 23. Three suspects assaulted an employee and took cash from the cash register.

