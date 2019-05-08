Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Battle Creek Police: Man sexually assaulted 4 women, girls he lived with

Posted 3:09 PM, May 8, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 64-year-old Battle Creek man sexually assaulted four young women and girls who he lived with in a van the past two years along with his wife and two other children.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reported Wednesday that Calhoun County prosecutors have authorized seven counts of criminal sexual conduct involving the victims who are now 21, 18, 17 and 15.

Battle Creek Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott says the 17-year-old girl whom the man and his wife reported as a runaway April 25 told officers after being located that she had been molested and sexually assaulted since she was 12.

Police say the minor children have been placed in foster care. The two young women whom Elliot says are mentally disabled have been placed in adult foster care.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.