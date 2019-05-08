Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

BC police searching for suspect in retirement home theft

Posted 7:13 PM, May 8, 2019, by

Surveillance footage of a suspect in a theft at a Battle Creek retirement facility.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are searching for the suspect who stole property from a room in a retirement facility.

Police say the man got into the building and walked through the halls trying to see if any doors were unlocked. When he found one, he asked an elderly female resident for a glass of water and preceded to steal several items from her purse while she was gone.

He fled the scene in a black vehicle that may be a Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.