× BC police searching for suspect in retirement home theft

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are searching for the suspect who stole property from a room in a retirement facility.

Police say the man got into the building and walked through the halls trying to see if any doors were unlocked. When he found one, he asked an elderly female resident for a glass of water and preceded to steal several items from her purse while she was gone.

He fled the scene in a black vehicle that may be a Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.