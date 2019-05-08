× Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Ionia Co.

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday after a hit-and-run crash in Ionia County.

It happened around 9:21 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Jordan Lake and Bonanza roads in Lake Odessa.

The cyclist told deputies he was going south on Jordan Lake Road near the intersection when a pickup truck crossed the intersection in front of him, causing him into crash into the front passenger’s side door.

The cyclist was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids to be treated for injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the truck took off after the crash and they are searching for its driver. The truck is believed to be a dark color and about the size of a Ford F-150, but the exact make and model are unknown.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Foster at 616-527-5737 ext. 527.