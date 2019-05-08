Cancer survivor raising money to fund wig bank for patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A West Michigan businesses owner, who is also a cancer survivor, needs your help making cancer patients feel confident during chemotherapy.

Gayle Vaartjes is the owner of the Kostume Room in Kent County. She is also a 15-year cancer survivor on a mission to give back after her own battle.

"I had to have four treatments of chemo, so I lost my beautiful locks too, but they all came back. And so it was rough," Gayle says. "I was very, very, very blessed that they caught it early. Here I am fifteen years later and I'm cancer free."

For the last several years, Gayle has organized a wig bank for cancer patients, but just last year the american cancer society stopped providing them wigs.

Now, Gayle is continuing her efforts without the society's support. With the help of a local organization, she is hoping to raise more money at an upcoming fundraiser to continue helping others during the toughest battle of their life.

The charity show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Tickets range from $30 to $50 and can be purchased online.

To check out their selection or learn more about donating, you can see the full wig bank on the Kostume Room's website.