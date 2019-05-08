Choose life over laundry with Sheldon Cleaner’s Wash, Dry, Fold service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When we look at hampers full of dirty laundry, we feel dread. Laundry is a never-ending chore that can sometimes ruin a perfectly good day, but Sheldon Cleaners has an alternative! They want you to choose life over laundry by providing a service to clean your everyday wear, as well as dry-cleaning garments, for you!

Sheldon Cleaner's Wash, Dry, Fold service does exactly what the name implies; they wash, dry, and fold all your laundry so you can have more time to spend with your family. Depending on the size of the laundry bag, you can stuff as much laundry as you can inside, give it to Sheldon Cleaners, and they'll return it to you in the same bag folded and ready to go.

Sheldon Cleaners has more than 20 locations in West Michigan. To find a location near you, visit sheldondrycleaners.com/locations.