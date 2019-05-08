Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

City announces road and sidewalk construction projects for summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids is ramping up road construction for the 2019 season.

City officials say there will be $15 million in road and sidewalk projects ongoing this summer, the sixth season of the voter-approved Vital Streets initiative.  Since 2014, the officials say that the city has gone from having 37 percent of streets in good or fair condition to 61 percent. The Vital Streets initiative was approved by voters in 2014 to run for 15 years.

Dozens of streets will undergo rotomilling and resurfacing and sidewalks will be installed along Three Mile Road NE from Monroe Avenue to Coit Avenue.  Other sidewalks in all three wards will be inspected and repaired.

To see the complete list and an interactive map from the city, click here.

