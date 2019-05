Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- He grew up in Kalamazoo and now is getting ready to head into the national spotlight.

Comedian Jordan Klepper talked LIVE with Mike Avery on Fox 17 Morning New Wednesday about the upcoming premiere of his new docuseries "Klepper".

The show takes Klepper to the front line of American activism featuring stories of Veterans dealing with PTSD, education for undocumented students, and protesting a major oil pipeline.

The series airs Thursday at 10:30 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.