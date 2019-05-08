× Grand opening planned for Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new coffee and tea café coming to West Michigan.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea will be located at 601 Bond Ave NW near Monroe North. The 1,827-square-foot café is set to open this summer and will offer a globally-inspired menu featuring premium coffees, teas, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more.

Franchisee owner, Michael Herblet ll, wants to bring Sweetwater’s unique atmosphere and quality ingredients to the Grand Rapids area. “Sweetwaters is about connecting with the local community and providing a cafe experience that is welcoming and inviting,” says Herblet. “I’m excited to bring that to Grand Rapids.”

Officials with Sweetwaters say their brand focuses on strong community engagement such as hosting events and partnering with nonprofits.

The grand opening will include week-long promotions that will be announced on the Sweetwaters website and Facebook page. The Grand Rapids opening is the first in West Michigan, and more than 100 are expected to open across the country.