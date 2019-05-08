× Group aims to remind of Memorial Day’s true meaning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A traveling tribute to those who served came through Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Carry the Load is an organization that walks, runs and cycles all over to remember military members and first responders.

The group has been doing it every year since 2011 when two Navy Seals returned home from service and realized Memorial Day wasn’t as hallowed of a time as it should be.

Carry the Load has legs across every region of the country, and on Wednesday the Midwest leg carried its flag through Grand Rapids during its journey from Minneapolis to Dallas.

Members say the 3,900-mile journey is well worth it.

“At this point I have to be pretty honest with you, you’re sore, you’re tired, but I constantly tell myself: service over self, and this is greater than you,” said Brandon Asberry, a first responder in Dallas. “Just remember why you’re here. To spread the word about and not allow the memory of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedoms we have – to not allow them to die twice.”

Those carriers have been riding about 50 miles a day since the relay started last week, and the group still has about three more weeks to go.