GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of fraudulently using credit cards.

Police say the man is suspected of using a credit card at eight different businesses in northeast Grand Rapids over a 24-hour span.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Grand Rapids police at 616-774-2345 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.