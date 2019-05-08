Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Help medical advancements by joining “All Of Us” research program

Posted 11:34 AM, May 8, 2019, by

If research didn't exist we'd never know the answers to how the world works, especially when it comes to the medical field. One test, one study, could hold the answers and save lives, and Spectrum Health needs you to help them continue to move forward when it comes to medical research.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, and director of research operations Dave Chesla explain what the All Of Us research program is, and how patients can participate to benefit their health.

To learn more about the All About Us program, visit spectrumhealth.org/allofus or call 1-833-564-6255.

