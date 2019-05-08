Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan high schools to limit contact in football practice

Posted 2:32 PM, May 8, 2019

Montague vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — The organization that governs Michigan high school athletes has voted to trim the amount of full-contact football practice from a maximum of 90 to 30 minutes per week and to drastically reduce the amount of full contact allowed in preseason workouts.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association voted this week on the reductions for full-contact practices, joining New Jersey as the second state to implement rules favored by Practice Like Pros , a nonprofit devoted to reducing injuries in youth football.

The group cites studies that say 58% of concussions in high school football happen on the practice field, compared with 4% in the NFL.

Previously, Michigan allowed one full-contact practice per day in the preseason. Now, teams will get a maximum of six hours a week, including scrimmages, before the season starts.

