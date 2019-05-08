Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. West Michigan rolls out the welcome mat for Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

She will deliver the keynote address for the 90th anniversary of Tulip Time in Holland. Close to 1,000 people are expected to attend the event at the DeVos Fieldhouse at Hope College.

Attendees are encouraged to wear something orange in recognition of this year's "Paint the Town Orange" theme.

The annual Volksparade will follow the luncheon, with several other events planned for the rest of the week. Tulip Time runs now through Sunday.

2. A group of stents took a different route to school this morning in celebration of Bike To School Day, hosted by "Safe Kids of Kalamazoo County."

The goal is to raise awareness about bike safety.

Statistics show more children end up in the emergency room from bike injuries compared to any other sport. Organizers hope this event will help encourage children to always wear helmets while riding.

3. A groundbreaking celebration is happening later today for a major construction project in downtown Muskegon.

Crews will begin construction on the Muskegon Convention Center at 11 a.m.

The $17 million development will be built along 4th Street, connected to LC Walker Arena and what will be a Delta by Marriot hotel.

The center is a long time coming, city leaders say it's been a goal since the late 80s.

They hope the addition will boost tourism, and bring new business to the area.

4. A West Michigan organization is giving children with autism a chance to get up and close to big trucks this weekend.

It's for the first annual Lakeshore Touch A Truck show hosted by the Autism Network of Muskegon County.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mart Dock in Muskegon. It's completely free and open to people of all ages.

There will be no flashing lights for sirens as it's a sensory-friendly event.

5. Looking for some downtown living? People can now start submitting applications to live in a major West Michigan development project.

Studio C in downtown Grand Rapids announced pre-leasing for their new lofts on Ottawa Avenue. There are 106 of them in total.

With one-and-two bedroom lofts which are pet-friendly, have covered parking and balconies.

A model unit will be ready sometime next month, and residents should be able to move in by September.