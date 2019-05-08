Mother’s Day Contest: Take Back Your Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As all mom's know, kids come with so much stuff! But Imagine a place for everything and everything is in its place. It can happen, and this Mother's Day, FOX 17 and Organized by Melissa are here to help! Upload a picture of the space you need help organizing and you could win a day with a professional organizer! To enter, click here.

Melissa Fortino joined us on the morning show Wednesday to talk about the pressure moms feel and how to prepare for a day of organizing.

Organized by Melissa's Top 3 Tips for Preparing to Organize:

* 7 - 9 Hours Sleep the night before

*A healthy breakfast

*At least 20 ounces of water

All to help with decision making of Phase 1: Sort & Purge

Baseline Organizing Supplies:

*Garbage Bags

*Fine Tip Black Sharpies

*Post-it Notes Regular Size

*Scotch Tape

*5 empty containers of any kind. They can be laundry baskets, totes, reusable shopping bags, boxes, anything that's already empty.