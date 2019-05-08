Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mother’s Day Contest: Take Back Your Space

Posted 8:09 AM, May 8, 2019, by

As all mom's know, kids come with so much stuff! But Imagine a place for everything and everything is in its place. It can happen, and this Mother's Day, FOX 17 and Organized by Melissa are here to help! Upload a picture of the space you need help organizing and you could win a day with a professional organizer! To enter, click here.

Melissa Fortino joined us on the morning show Wednesday to talk about the pressure moms feel and how to prepare for a day of organizing.

Organized by Melissa's Top 3 Tips for Preparing to Organize:
* 7 - 9 Hours Sleep the night before
*A healthy breakfast
*At least 20 ounces of water

All to help with decision making of Phase 1: Sort & Purge

Baseline Organizing Supplies:
*Garbage Bags
*Fine Tip Black Sharpies
*Post-it Notes Regular Size
*Scotch Tape
*5 empty containers of any kind. They can be laundry baskets, totes, reusable shopping bags, boxes, anything that's already empty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.