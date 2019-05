Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You can celebrate Mother's Day with the kids at the GR Kroc Center this weekend.

Organizers say you can enjoy the pool, climbing wall games and pizza on May 11. Activities go from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The GR Kroc Center is located at 2500 Division Avenue S. in Grand Rapids.

