MSP investigating stolen kayak in St. Joseph Co.

Posted 7:51 PM, May 8, 2019

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a kayak that was stolen from a home in St. Joseph County.

A blue and white Pelican kayak was taken from the 17000 block of Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township, south of Constantine.

Authorities say the kayak has an approximate value of $200.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

