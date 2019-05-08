Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Murder charge dismissed in 1986 Michigan slaying after DNA analysis

Posted 9:31 AM, May 8, 2019, by

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a man in a 1986 cold case slaying in southwestern Michigan following new DNA analysis.

Michael Leon Curry was charged in March in Van Buren County in the 1986 strangulation of 59-year-old Wilda Wilkinson in her Bangor home. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Keith Robinson said Tuesday the charge was dismissed at the end of April “based on new information” and “to allow for further investigation.”

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Curry could be charged later. Robinson didn’t release more details, citing the ongoing investigation into Wilkinson’s death.

Curry, who police said had earlier confessed to the killing , had been living in California. He was brought to Michigan and jailed, but has since been released.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.