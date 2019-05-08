Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon Sports Complex offers reward on stolen snowmobile

A snowmobile that was stolen from a mechanic's home in Holton, Mich.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Luge & Sports Complex is offering a reward for anyone who can help find the person responsible for stealing its snowmobile.

The snowmobile, which was on loan to the park from the Department of Natural Resources, was stolen from the home of a mechanic who was doing volunteer work for the complex.

It was taken Tuesday night from a home near Skeels Road and 180th Avenue in Holton. The snowmobile is a 2012 Ski-Doo Skandic SWT with vehicle identification number YH2SLSCB1CR000273.

The suspect also took the volunteer’s Triton snowmobile trailer with license plate No. D161222.

The complex is offering a $500 reward to the first person with information leading to the recovery of the snowmobile or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department at 231-873-2121 or Silent Observer at 888-786-7274.

