No injuries after semi trailer catches fire in Allegan Co.

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There were no injuries after a semi-truck trailer caught fire Wednesday on I-196 in Allegan County.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on northbound I-196 near the exit for 109th Avenue in Casco Township.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in the wheels of the trailer before spreading to the rest of it. The driver was able to disconnect the truck from the trailer after pulling onto the shoulder.

Northbound traffic was delayed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

