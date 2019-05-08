Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Running of the ducks at Ken-O-Sha Elementary School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A longstanding tradition continued Wednesday at Ken-O-Sha Elementary School in Grand Rapids.

It was the running of the ducks, which has been happening for more than a decade.

Every year, a mother duck nests in the courtyard of the school, and when the time right, she pecks on the door to let students and staff members know she is ready to lead her ducklings into the wild.

The staff makes arrangements throughout the school to ensure the duck successfully navigates the hallways to reach outside.

