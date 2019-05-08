Showers and a few t-storms expected for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 - Wednesday is likely to turn out on the dry side. A few light showers have impacted areas like Benton Harbor and South Haven this morning, but a lot of that activity has fizzled during the mid-morning period. A shower cannot be ruled out from developing this afternoon across especially the western half of the viewing area but coverage should be minimal. Some level of dimmed sun can be seen into this afternoon though a general increase in clouds is anticipated as we go along. As low pressure approaches from the southwest, expect east winds to continue brisk at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 or 35 mph at times.

As far as appreciable rainfall, we likely wait until overnight tonight into early Thursday morning for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to develop. A few heavier downpours can be included in the early morning hours. Not everyone will hear thunder and not everyone will experience heavy rain, but a damp start to the day on Thursday is expected for most.

Additional scattered showers and perhaps a few thundershowers will be around tomorrow afternoon but an all-day rain is unlikely. From overnight tonight through tomorrow afternoon, about one half of an inch of rainfall seems the most likely outcome. Southwest winds will be brisk tomorrow between 15-30 mph.

Behind this system we stay breezy but go cooler and drier on Friday in the mid 50s amidst partly to mostly cloudy skies.