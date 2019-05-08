Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Trump tweets that GM plans to sell Lordstown, Ohio, factory

Posted 12:04 PM, May 8, 2019, by

LORDSTOWN, OH - NOVEMBER 26: An exterior view of the GM Lordstown Plant on November 26, 2018 in Lordstown, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to sell its shuttered factory in Lordstown, Ohio, to a company that builds electric trucks.

President Donald Trump announced the deal Wednesday on Twitter. He also wrote that GM plans to spend $700 million at three locations in Ohio and create 450 additional jobs. He wrote that he got the news from GM CEO Mary Barra.

The announcement comes after GM and the Canadian auto workers union reached a deal to save 300 jobs at an Ontario factory that is slated to close by the end of this year.

But the remainder of the 2,600 workers at the plant in Oshawa, near Toronto, are still scheduled to be laid off.

