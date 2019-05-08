Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Whitmer takes part in Tulip Time for first time as governor

HOLLAND, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her first appearance at the Tulip Time luncheon as governor Wednesday.

She also walked in the annual Volksparade along with schools and businesses across the state.

Emma Fenwick said she was excited to be a part of it, as she got to carry the banner for Whitmer.

“Being in the parade for me is really fun for me to be part of my town where I have grown up here since I was 4,” she said. “Being a part of Holland and getting to carry the banner for the governor and stuff, it feels like a fun community event that I loved being a part of for a long time.”

Tulip Time continues through Sunday.

