$2M candy making facility opens in West Michigan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A popular candy company, dedicated to providing healthier options, is expanding in West Michigan.

The makers of the world's healthiest candies, Dr. John's Healthy Sweets, is expanding and cutting the ribbon Thursday to a new $2.3 million candy manufacturing facility, 5320 West River Drive in Plainfield Township.

We're told the expansion comes one year after the company launched its sweet treats and is meant to meet a growing demand for the candy.

