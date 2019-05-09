× Cedar Point adds metal detector screening for Steel Vengeance roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (FOX 8) – Cedar Point has added metal detector screening to ensure guest safety on Steel Vengeance.

Tony Clark confirmed the added screening to FOX 8 news Tuesday.

Cedar Point’s “Loose Article” policy means many items can’t be taken past the entrance.

The Sandusky-area park added zippered pouches to the bottom of the roller coaster seats, to hold phones and other loose items.

The metal detector screening is to make sure guests have put their allowed belongings in the pouches.

Steel Vengeance is 205 feet tall and has 200 foot drops.