Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A local salon and spa is celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Grand Rapids.

Chasing Vanity Salon and Spa has a new store is located 435 La Grave Avenue in Grand Rapids.

HydraFacial:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They also have one located at 150 Wealthy Street SE.

They offer a variety of skin care treatments as well as haircuts, coloring and blowouts.

The grand opening celebration is set for May 11. For more information about Chasing Vanity Salon click here.

SkinPen: