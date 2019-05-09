Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Chopper flies man to hospital after ATV crash in Van Buren Co.

Posted 10:19 PM, May 9, 2019

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Doctors at a Kalamazoo hospital are a treating a man injured Thursday afternoon in an ATV accident.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says in a social-media post the crash happened around 3 p.m., when the all-terrain vehicle lost control on a wooded trail near 68th Street and 24th Avenue.

More specific information about how it happened and who was injured wasn’t immediately available, as police continue to investigate.

SHAES says its responders used an “off-the-road unit” to take the patient to a landing zone where a medical chopper was waiting to fly the patient to the hospital.

 

