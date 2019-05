KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The City of Kalamazoo is addressing a water Treatment Technique Violation that was issued by the State of Michigan.

City officials are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Officials say that the violation is related to corrosion control treatment and say that there are no immediate health or safety concerns. Residents do not need to take any actions or precautionary measures.

We’ll have more from Kalamazoo on later editions of FOX 17 News.