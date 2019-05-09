× Furniture company recalls dresser over deadly tip-over concerns

South Shore Furniture is recalling 310,000 dressers sold online after receiving reports of them falling and injuring children, including a 2-year-old who was killed when one tipped over.

The company says the dressers are unstable if they aren’t anchored to a wall, posing a serious entrapment hazard that could injure or kill children.

Consumers are advised to stop using any chest that isn’t anchored to a wall and put it in an area that is away from children. Anyone who contacts the company can get a free pickup and refund, new drawer slides or have a free installation of an anchor.

Recalled models include:

Royal Cherry (3046033)

Black (3070033)

Black (3070223)

White (3050033)

White (3050223)

Chocolate (3159033)

Chocolate (3159223)

Natural Maple (3113033)

Soft Gray (10430)

Gray Oak (10433)

Country Pine (10680)

Rustic Oak (10682)

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.