Furniture company recalls dresser over deadly tip-over concerns

A dresser being recalled by South Shore Furniture.

South Shore Furniture is recalling 310,000 dressers sold online after receiving reports of them falling and injuring children, including a 2-year-old who was killed when one tipped over.

The company says the dressers are unstable if they aren’t anchored to a wall, posing a serious entrapment hazard that could injure or kill children.

Consumers are advised to stop using any chest that isn’t anchored to a wall and put it in an area that is away from children. Anyone who contacts the company can get a free pickup and refund, new drawer slides or have a free installation of an anchor.

Recalled models include:

  • Royal Cherry (3046033)
  • Black (3070033)
  • Black (3070223)
  • White (3050033)
  • White (3050223)
  • Chocolate (3159033)
  • Chocolate (3159223)
  • Natural Maple (3113033)
  • Soft Gray (10430)
  • Gray Oak (10433)
  • Country Pine (10680)
  • Rustic Oak (10682)

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.

