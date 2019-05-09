Furniture company recalls dresser over deadly tip-over concerns
South Shore Furniture is recalling 310,000 dressers sold online after receiving reports of them falling and injuring children, including a 2-year-old who was killed when one tipped over.
The company says the dressers are unstable if they aren’t anchored to a wall, posing a serious entrapment hazard that could injure or kill children.
Consumers are advised to stop using any chest that isn’t anchored to a wall and put it in an area that is away from children. Anyone who contacts the company can get a free pickup and refund, new drawer slides or have a free installation of an anchor.
Recalled models include:
- Royal Cherry (3046033)
- Black (3070033)
- Black (3070223)
- White (3050033)
- White (3050223)
- Chocolate (3159033)
- Chocolate (3159223)
- Natural Maple (3113033)
- Soft Gray (10430)
- Gray Oak (10433)
- Country Pine (10680)
- Rustic Oak (10682)
The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.