Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gov. Whitmer criticizes GOP-backed auto insurance bill

Posted 12:23 PM, May 9, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn’t embracing a Republican-passed plan to cut high auto insurance premiums, saying it falls short and that her first priority is passing a budget that fixes the state’s roads.

The Democrat’s spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, issued a statement following the passage of legislation during a state House session that stretched into Thursday. The state Senate also approved a car insurance overhaul this week.

Both bills would no longer require drivers to buy unlimited medical coverage for injuries, if people have other health insurance. The House plan would require insurers to reduce a portion of premiums.

Brown says Whitmer is only interested in signing insurance legislation that’s “reasonable, fair and provides strong consumer protections and immediate financial relief,” and neither bill meets that standard.

Republicans counter that residents are demanding lower premiums.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.