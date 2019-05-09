Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

If your basement floods, Everdry Waterproofing will save the day

Posted 11:17 AM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, May 9, 2019

It may be a bit of an understatement, but there's been a wet start to spring. There's no need to worry about the basement or crawlspace might get flooded, Everdry Waterproofing will make sure the house stays dry no matter how much it rains.

EverDry Waterproofing specializes in basement waterproofing and foundation repair. Their patented, safe, and effective waterproofing method can be used on foundations consisting of poured concrete, block, brick, stone, red clay tile plus crawl spaces and slabs.

There's a special deal for Morning Mix viewers. Schedule an appointment, and get 15 percent off up to a job of $1,000.

To schedule a free inspection or to take advantage of the deal, call 1-800-275-7910.

Learn more at everdrygrandrapids.com.

