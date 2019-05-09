Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kent County shoplifting suspect arrested after trying to flee in cab

KENT COUNTY, Mich. --We are working to learn more information about a heavy police presence in Kent County early Thursday morning.

Several Kent County sheriff's deputies and local police agencies were seen searching a cab by the Orchards Apartments near Alpine Ave NW and 4 Mile Road.

A deputy tells us that this all started around 3 a.m. Thursday when a suspect stole items from the Walmart on Alpine. The suspect then allegedly tried to flee in a cab but was pulled over and arrested.

Police did bring in a K9 to search the area but no word if any other arrests were made. We will of course keep you posted.

This is a developing story.

