Kyle Nott excels in multiple sports, building relationships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was a little chilly when the Jenison baseball team arrived at Sullivan Field Wednesday for its game against Grand Rapids Union. Senior Kyle Nott needed a jacket.

"Shout out to Jaxon Smith" Nott said. "Kids a legend, letting me use his sweatshirt."

You see, for all the accolades that have come his way, and there have been many, including the Rich Thompson multi sport award he recently won, Nott treasures the friendships he has made along the way.

"The bonds I've grown with my team, the success that we've had, I've been playing with all my friends since I was young and all the way through high school" Nott added. "So it has been great and I am happy with how things have gone and it is going to to be good to look back on."

He has won ten varsity letters, three in football as a quarterback, three in basketball as a point guard and three in baseball as a catcher.

"Outstanding as an athlete, obviously" second year Jenison baseball coach Tim Keur said. "Then as a person getting to know him the last two years he is an even better person and a kid so it has been a privilege to coach him."

Nott is headed to Central Michigan to play baseball next. This winter he broke his ankle during basketball season. For many high school athletes headed to a division one school in another sport, that would have been it for hoops, but not for Kyle Nott who returned to the court to finish the season with his teammates.

"I've just grown up playing with my friends and playing sports with them so I couldn't feel like I could give up on them" Nott stated. "I just wanted to finish out the season."

"He's a competitor, he's the ultra competitor" Jenison football coach Rob Zeitman, who just finished his first season with the Wildcats, said. "There were times in our season where we thought he was going to be injured he came off we'd call a timeout and he'd say just give me a second, let's go and he's fighting back emotions. Really it is part of his selflessness, I'm going to do this for the guys and that was kind of his approach and it was a lot of fun to be apart of."

Playing three sports at a high level demands hard work and doesn't leave a teenager much free time.

"I do sometimes and it is fun, I can just hangout with my friends" Nott said when asked if he gets any free time. "But for the most part I am always working, I love the grind."

Nott considered playing multiple sports in college but decided on baseball. It will be change to play just one sport when he gets to Mt. Pleasant.

"It's going to be weird going to a new team and a new community playing with a different name on my jersey" Nott added. "But I am super excited to get up there at Central and get started but I am going to look back at it, I'm going to miss it (high school), but it's all good."

Nott and his Jenison team still have plenty of baseball to play, the Wildcats host Caledonia Friday, Grandville Saturday and then jump back into OK Black play next Tuesday against Mona Shores, the team they are battling with for first place.